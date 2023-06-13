BERKELEY — A north St. Louis County man is accused of acting as a getaway driver after a shooting that left one man dead Saturday at a Berkeley gas station.

Tyree L. Fletcher, 18, of unincorporated St. Louis County, was charged Monday with robbery, resisting arrest, weapons offenses and second-degree murder, which can apply when someone dies during the commission of a separate felony.

The charges stem from a shooting at the BP gas station in the 4400 block of North Hanley Road about 2 p.m. Saturday that left Christopher Gall, 48, of Maryland Heights, dead.

Police wrote in court documents that surveillance video from the gas station shows Fletcher and another person speaking to Gall before both get into Fletcher's Chevrolet Malibu which drives behind the gas station. The other man then returns, shoots Gall and takes his backpack before getting back into the Malibu's passenger seat. The Malibu then drives off, police wrote.

Police spotted the Malibu about 9 p.m., a few hours after the shooting in Jennings, but the vehicle turned its lights off, fled police at more than 100 mph on Interstate 70 and got away, court documents say.

The next day, police again spotted the Malibu in St. Louis with Fletcher at the wheel. Fletcher was arrested and, according to police, admitted to driving the car the night of the shooting and looking through the backpack stolen from Gall.

No one else had been charged in the shooting by about noon Tuesday, according to court records.

The St. Louis County Police Department has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 636-529-8210. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.