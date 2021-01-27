Man accused of attacking National Guard at US Capitol arrested in Illinois

A man accused of attacking soldiers with the National Guard during the riot Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol was arrested Tuesday in southern Illinois, court records show.

Mathew Capsel was charged by complaint in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 19 with engaging in physical violence while in a restricted building or grounds, assaulting a member of the armed forces and obstructing a law enforcement officer during the commission of a civil disorder.

Charging documents say he can be seen in a TikTok video taken at the Capitol "fighting against National Guardsmen attempting to hold the line with riot shields" and running into their shields until pepper-sprayed.

The narrator of that video says the Guard was trying to clear protesters and rioters from the area at the time.

Both a former neighbor and friend tipped the FBI that Capsel had been at the Capitol and could be seen in photos and videos from the scene.

In another video, Capsel says, "They only got so much mace. And we got all these patriots. We’re not running out. They’re gonna run out. Guys, hold the line. Don’t run.”