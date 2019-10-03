ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A man has been indicted on federal charges and accused of trying to kill two law enforcement officers in July before carjacking a vehicle, the U.S. Attorney's office said.
Elijah Moore, 37, was indicted Thursday on two counts of attempting to kill a federal law enforcement officer, four gun charges, one count of carjacking and one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of the carjacking, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said Moore shot at the two officers on July 29, when they were trying to arrest him in Wentzville. Moore fired a shot, the prosecutors say, then carjacked a vehicle and fired another shot.
Officials said in July that Moore was a suspect in a home invasion in Warren County, in which an armed man and woman tied up an 81-year-old man with a hose before stealing his guns, cellphone, car and other items. Moore shot at Wright City police and was later wounded after an all-day manhunt and multiple shootouts, they said. His injuries were not life-threatening, they said.
He faces charges in St. Charles County Circuit Court of assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and tampering with a motor vehicle, as well as a first-degree robbery charge in Warren County.
Authorities at the time said Moore lived in the 1100 block of Golden Vicary Drive in Warrenton.