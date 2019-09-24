ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis man is in jail facing multiple charges stemming from a burglary after running from police who were attempting to arrest him Monday.
On Tuesday, a judge denied bond, saying that Aaron Anthony Lewis Jr., 27, was a flight risk and a danger to the public.
Lewis faces charges of second-degree burglary and stealing $25,000 or more. Police say he was caught on surveillance video stealing the money from a Florissant business in the 900 block of North Highway 67 on June 21.
Florissant officers attempted to arrest Lewis on Monday afternoon in St. Louis, but they say he sped off in a car, causing an officer to be pinned between Lewis' car and the police car. Police say an assault charge from that incident is being presented to the St. Louis circuit attorney's office.
The injured officer was taken to a hospital and released shortly afterward. Police say he will make a full recovery.
Lewis drove a short distance and crashed, police say. He was then apprehended.
Court records show Lewis has a previous assault conviction and was arrested in May on charges of burglary and stealing in Creve Coeur.