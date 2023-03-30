ST. LOUIS — A man accused of shooting and killing a Shaw neighborhood resident behind his home last year pleaded not guilty Thursday by reason of insanity.

Kyle A. Stone, 21, is facing charges of murder, armed criminal action in the death of Christopher Brennan, as well as a separate felony stealing case.

Tuesday's hearing was the first time in roughly eight months he appeared before the court after multiple continuances while officials completed a mental evaluation.

Last week, his attorneys filed notice that he intended to present a defense that he was not guilty by reason of insanity. Stone's family told the Post-Dispatch last year he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and autism when he was 18, but they struggled to get him follow-up care.

Stone is charged with taking a Black 2011 GMC Yukon with an attached trailer and a 2012 Buick Lacrosse in the days before May 20, when he struggled with and shot Brennan, 47, in Brennan's backyard in the 4000 block of Flora Place.

Within 20 minutes, multiple witnesses and surveillance video led police to Stone, court documents say.

The Shaw neighborhood was shaken following Brennan's death. Neighbors hung large green bows on tree trunks and porch columns to show support to his grieving family.

A representative for Brennan's family declined comment Tuesday.

Another status hearing in Stone's case is set for April 13.