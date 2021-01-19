 Skip to main content
Man accused of fatally shooting a University City woman in the head with her baby nearby
Man accused of fatally shooting a University City woman in the head with her baby nearby

Man charged with murder

Andrew Buckingham, 31, was charged with first-degree murder by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

 St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office

UPDATED at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with name and charges of the suspected killer.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was charged Tuesday in the shooting death of a University City woman found dead inside a car Monday morning with her infant nearby. 

Andrew Buckingham, 31, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. He is being held on a $1 million bail. 

The woman he killed was identified earlier Tuesday as Sharita Brooks, 30, of the 1000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. 

Police say Buckingham on Monday went to Brooks' home and had her drive him, with Brooks' 8-month-old daughter in tow, to the 1600 block of Claudine Drive in Spanish Lake. During the trip, police say Brooks called a friend and said she did not feel safe.

Moments later, police say, Buckingham shot Brooks multiple times in the head. She was found in the driver's seat of the car, with the car in park and the engine still running, at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. 

Court records show there is DNA evidence and at least one witness in the case. 

Brooks' daughter, still in the car when police arrived, was taken to a hospital for examination but did not appear to be injured, county police officer Tracy Panus said.

Police ask anyone with information to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Kim Bell and Rachel Rice of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.

