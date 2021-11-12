Man accused of four armed robberies, one stabbing in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police announced Friday that they had arrested a 58-year-old man they said was responsible for four armed robberies in St. Louis, one of which ended in a stabbing.

The man, who has not yet been charged, was arrested in St. Louis County, St. Louis police said.

Police accused him of the following robberies:

• On Oct. 13, an armed man robbed a couple in their early 50s on the the Arch grounds. He struck the man with the gun before he gave up his wallet.

• On Oct. 14, an armed man approached a 23-year-old man at Laclede’s Landing Boulevard and Lumiere Place Boulevard and demanded that the victim follow him. About two blocks away, the victim offered to hand over his belongings, but the gunman refused, police said. When the victim refused to retrieve the gunman's belongings from behind some bushes, they struggled over the gun and the gunman used an unknown object to stab the victim, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

• On Oct. 20, an armed man entered the Smoothie King at 1211 Pine Street, announced a robbery and fled after taking money.