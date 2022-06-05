Man accused of homicide in Woodson Terrace during drug deal

WOODSON TERRACE — A Woodson Terrace teen fatally shot a 20-year-old and wounded a woman last week during what authorities described as an attempted holdup during a drug deal.

Willie Brooks, 19, of the 9400 block of Kathlyn Drive, was charged Friday with second-degree murder, attempted robbery, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon resulting in death and four counts of armed criminal action.

Brooks fatally shot Jaylen Jones and wounded Jones' girlfriend about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 9500 block of Harold Drive, charges said. Police found Jones slumped over the steering wheel of a Chrysler Concord, four 9 mm bullet casings at the scene and a .40-caliber pistol on Jones' lap, charges said.

The girlfriend told police Jones had arranged via social media to buy marijuana from Brooks, charges said. She told detectives Brooks shot Jones and her during a struggle over the drugs, and gave police a description of Brooks that helped detectives find him with a 9 mm pistol. Brooks admitted shooting Jones and his plan to rob him, charges said.

Brooks' bail was set at $1 million cash.

