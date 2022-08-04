Man accused of injuring his child's mother, killing her father in University City shooting

Updated Thursday with additional information.

UNIVERSITY CITY — A 22-year-old Castle Point man is accused of wounding his child's mother and killing her father during an argument at a home in University City.

St. Louis County prosecutors said Chappelle Taylor confronted his child's mother about 10:45 p.m. Monday at a home in the 6500 block of Bartmer Avenue.

Their 2-year-old child and two other adults were in the home when an argument began over Taylor and the mother's toddler, according to court documents.

Taylor is accused of shooting two guns in the home during the argument, striking Darrell Jefferson several times, including at least twice in the back.

Jefferson later died at a hospital.

Jefferson's daughter was shot several times and on Thursday remained in critical condition, according to charging documents.

Prosecutors said police found 11 shell casings, 10 from Taylor's guns, in the home, and that several bullets were shot into the room the toddler was in.

Taylor left the home after the shooting, according to police, but officers said he later admitted in a post-Miranda interview to shooting two firearms and then discarding both guns and his clothing.

"Guns almost always create more and worse problems than they solve," St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement. "There is no reason an argument over a child should leave a grandfather dead, a mother in critical condition and a father in jail facing six felony charges. I pray this young mother survives this assault and am grateful none of these 11 bullets hit this 2-year-old child."

Taylor is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of armed criminal action.

His bond was set at $500,000 cash only.