Man accused of killing 2 women outside Collinsville dies after police shooting

MADISON COUNTY — A Metro East man died Sunday, one day after authorities say he fatally shot his girlfriend and her sister, fled and was shot by police during a chase.

Adam Cobb, 32, of Madison County, died Sunday after, police say, he killed two, pointed a gun at Illinois State Police and was shot by a trooper, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

About 10:30 a.m. Collinsville police responded to Cobb's home in the 1000 block of McDonough Lake Road outside of Collinsville where they found two women dead: Jamie L. Joiner, 30, Cobb's former girlfriend who also lived at the home, and her sister Jessica Joiner, 34, of California.

Jamie Joiner before her death told Cobb she wanted to break up and move out, said Major Jeff Conner with the Madison County Sheriff's Office on Sunday. She had her sister in town to help her leave before the shooting, Conner said.

On the 911 call reporting the shooting, dispatchers could hear a woman screaming and gunshots, Conner said.

Cobb fled the shooting, but authorities were able to track him using his cell phone before he was spotted by police about 1 p.m. near Hillsboro, Illinois, about 50 miles northeast of Collinsville, Conner said.

Police chased Cobb's vehicle for several miles on Illinois Route 127 before stopping about 90 miles north of the crime scene, near the town of Pana, authorities said. There, according to Illinois State Police, Cobb got out of the car and pointed a gun at an Illinois state trooper, who fired on Cobb and struck him.

Cobb was taken to a hospital where he died Sunday.

State police said the trooper was a 26-year veteran, and, as required by law, the state would investigate the shooting.

Late Saturday, a ranch home, warehouse and two barns at 1075 McDonough were still cordoned off on the rural street lined with soccer fields. A U-Haul moving van was still parked within the police tape next to the house.

Neighbors were puzzled. They said the street is quiet, home to horseradish and corn fields, deer and coyotes.

“We are shocked,” said next-door neighbor Ben Sharp, 55. He said his grandkids were at the house that day.

