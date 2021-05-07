Man accused of killing DEA informant in 2019 St. Louis drug shooting

ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors say a "shooter" for a large-scale drug ring fatally shot a man who was cooperating with the Drug Enforcement Administration in 2019.

Freeman Whitfield IV, 27, was arrested Thursday on charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl, fatal discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug conspiracy and another gun charge. In charging documents, authorities say Whitfield shot Antonio Boyd, 52, on Dec. 9, 2019, in the 2500 block of West Palm Street in St. Louis.

Whitfield's lawyer declined comment Friday.

Boyd was one of 15 people indicted on drug conspiracy charges in May 2019. They were accused of bringing large quantities of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl from Mexico to St. Louis via Texas and Florida, and the investigation resulted in the seizure of 25 kilograms of cocaine, 10 kilos of heroin, three kilos of fentanyl and $2 million in drug proceeds, prosecutors said.