Man accused of killing DEA informant in 2019 St. Louis drug shooting

ST. LOUIS — Federal prosecutors say a "shooter" for a large-scale drug ring fatally shot a man who was cooperating with the Drug Enforcement Administration in 2019.
Freeman Whitfield IV, 27, was arrested Thursday on charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl, fatal discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug conspiracy and another gun charge. In charging documents, authorities say Whitfield shot Antonio Boyd, 52, on Dec. 9, 2019, in the 2500 block of West Palm Street in St. Louis.
Whitfield's lawyer declined comment Friday.
Boyd was one of 15 people indicted on drug conspiracy charges in May 2019. They were accused of bringing large quantities of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl from Mexico to St. Louis via Texas and Florida, and the investigation resulted in the seizure of 25 kilograms of cocaine, 10 kilos of heroin, three kilos of fentanyl and $2 million in drug proceeds, prosecutors said.
Boyd agreed to cooperate against the others, and identified Whitfield as a shooter and dealer for the drug ring, the charges said.
On Dec. 9, 2019, Boyd and another man were outside Boyd's home when Whitfield shot both with a .45 caliber firearm, killing Boyd, the charges said.
Whitfield later made statements suggesting he was at the scene of the shooting, the charging documents said, and his cellphone records show him traveling from Berkeley to the shooting scene at the time of the shooting.
At the time of his arrest, investigators seized three AR-15 or AK-47-style pistols, two other pistols, body armor, thousands of rounds of ammunition and more than one kilo of fentanyl, prosecutors said in court documents.