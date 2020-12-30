Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend and her child on Christmas found dead after standoff with police

UPDATED at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday with more information.

VELDA CITY — A Spanish Lake man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend and her daughter on Christmas Day was found dead inside a Velda City home Tuesday night after an hourslong standoff with police.

Timothy Brown, 30, barricaded himself inside a home in the 7100 block of Edison Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and he was found dead more than four hours later. Police say he likely shot himself.

The incident began when police knocked on the door of the home on Edison Avenue, and a woman answered. While they were talking with the woman, police say someone inside the home fired shots at police.

Police then took the woman away and began negotiating with Brown.

Police had the house surrounded for hours, and St. Louis County police repeatedly shouted for Brown to “come to the front door with nothing in your hands.” An armored vehicle arrived on the scene just before 6 p.m.

“I know you can hear me,” an officer said into a megaphone, addressing Brown by name just after 6:30 p.m. “I need you to answer the phone. I need you to talk with us. As you can see, Timothy, we’re not going anywhere.”