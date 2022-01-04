Man accused of killing Illinois deputy charged with multiple crimes in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A man from Kentucky accused of fatally shooting an Illinois sheriff's deputy was charged Tuesday in St. Charles County in three carjackings and a shooting here last week as part of a two-state crime spree.

Ray E. Tate, 40, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, was charged in St. Charles County Circuit Court with 14 felonies, including kidnapping, vehicle hijacking, robbery, first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Tate on Dec. 29 robbed an employee of a business in the first block of Commerce Drive in O'Fallon, Missouri, of the man's Nissan Titan and held him hostage, charges said.

Tate pointed a gun at the Nissan pickup driver, told him that he had killed a police officer, shot two others and would kill him, too, if the man refused to drive him from the area, charges said. Tate kept his gun pointed at the man as the man drove him to Illinois, according to the charges.