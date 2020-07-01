Man accused of killing sister in Affton for insurance money found mentally unfit for trial

CLAYTON — A man police say fatally stabbed his sister last year for her insurance policy has been found mentally unfit for trial.

The first-degree murder and armed criminal action case against Timothy Kuehn, 55, has been suspended after a mental exam by a state psychologist concluded he is unfit to stand trial.

Kuehn, who at one time lived in Arnold, was charged last year with using a knife to fatally stab his sister, Karen Callis, 61, at her home March 20, 2019, in the 10200 block of Marble Arch Lane.

A judge has ordered Kuehn confined to a state mental hospital and for him to be re-examined within six months, court records say.