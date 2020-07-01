Man accused of killing sister in Affton for insurance money found mentally unfit for trial
Man accused of killing sister in Affton for insurance money found mentally unfit for trial

CLAYTON — A man police say fatally stabbed his sister last year for her insurance policy has been found mentally unfit for trial.

The first-degree murder and armed criminal action case against Timothy Kuehn, 55, has been suspended after a mental exam by a state psychologist concluded he is unfit to stand trial.

Timothy Kuehn, of Arnold, was charged with murder in the stabbing death of his sister, Karen Callis, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Affton.

Kuehn, who at one time lived in Arnold, was charged last year with using a knife to fatally stab his sister, Karen Callis, 61, at her home March 20, 2019, in the 10200 block of Marble Arch Lane.

A judge has ordered Kuehn confined to a state mental hospital and for him to be re-examined within six months, court records say.

