Man accused of killing teen in hit-and-run released after charges refused

ST. LOUIS — A man was released from police custody on Tuesday after being arrested this week on suspicion of hitting a teen pedestrian and driving away from the scene last month.

St. Louis police on Tuesday said the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office cited an incomplete investigation and refused the charges. Detectives are working to provide the Circuit Attorney’s Office with more information, police said.

Court records confirmed the man had not been charged. The Circuit Attorney's Office declined to comment and said the case is under investigation

The Post-Dispatch has not named the man because he has not been charged.

On July 29, Matthew Nikolai, 17, was crossing Chippewa Street, walking toward Ted Drewes, when he was struck by a pickup going west that did not stop. He later died at a hospital.

Authorities say Nikolai then tumbled into an eastbound lane, where he was hit by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by an 18-year-old woman, police said. The 18-year-old stopped, and police said she cooperated with the investigation.

Nikolai was a rising senior at Christian Brothers College High School.