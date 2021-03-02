 Skip to main content
Man accused of murdering high school senior in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood
Man accused of murdering high school senior in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man is in custody and accused of gunning down a teen last year, police announced Tuesday.

The man, not yet named by the Post-Dispatch because he has not been officially charged, is accused of murder and armed criminal action, police say. 

Police say the man on April 14, 2020, fatally shot Carieal J. Doss, 18, in the 2800 block of Franklin Road in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. 

Doss was a senior at Parkway West High School and was set to attend Illinois State University, her relatives said at the time. Doss lived in the 900 block of Chambers Road.

