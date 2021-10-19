Man accused of paralyzing Ballwin officer found unfit for trial but remains at St. Louis County jail

CLAYTON — A St. Louis man found mentally unfit to stand trial almost a month ago is pleading to be transferred out of the St. Louis County jail.

A St. Louis County judge on Sept. 21 found Antonio Taylor — accused of shooting and paralyzing Ballwin Officer Michael Flamion in 2016 — mentally unfit to stand trial, suspending his criminal case.

Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo ordered Taylor to be committed to a state mental hospital based on findings by two licensed psychologists. The judge's order said Taylor refused to be interviewed by another psychiatrist; Ribaudo ordered that he be reevaluated within six months.

Taylor wrote a letter to Ribaudo five days later complaining that he hadn't been transferred to a mental hospital.

"I do not trust these officers," Taylor wrote without giving reasons.

As of Tuesday, Taylor was still at the St. Louis County jail. It was not immediately clear why. The jail superintendent could not be reached, nor could Taylor's lawyer or a spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Health.