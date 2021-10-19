 Skip to main content
Man accused of paralyzing Ballwin officer found unfit for trial but remains at St. Louis County jail
CLAYTON — A St. Louis man found mentally unfit to stand trial almost a month ago is pleading to be transferred out of the St. Louis County jail.

A St. Louis County judge on Sept. 21 found Antonio Taylor — accused of shooting and paralyzing Ballwin Officer Michael Flamion in 2016 — mentally unfit to stand trial, suspending his criminal case.

Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo ordered Taylor to be committed to a state mental hospital based on findings by two licensed psychologists. The judge's order said Taylor refused to be interviewed by another psychiatrist; Ribaudo ordered that he be reevaluated within six months.

Taylor wrote a letter to Ribaudo five days later complaining that he hadn't been transferred to a mental hospital. 

"I do not trust these officers," Taylor wrote without giving reasons.

As of Tuesday, Taylor was still at the St. Louis County jail. It was not immediately clear why. The jail superintendent could not be reached, nor could Taylor's lawyer or a spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Health.

It's the second time Taylor has been found unfit for trial. Taylor's letter claimed that the last time he was found mentally incompetent, at least six months passed before he was transferred out of the jail and only after he wrote to the judge. Taylor also has tried to get rid of his public defender so that he could represent himself in court. The judge denied that request.

Taylor, 37, is charged with first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer,  armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a weapon and resisting arrest. He is accused of shooting and wounding Flamion during a traffic stop on July 8, 2016Flamion was shot in the neck from behind while walking back to his patrol vehicle after stopping a car for speeding on New Ballwin Road.

