Man accused of raping teen in south St. Louis park
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man is charged with several sex crimes after prosecutors say he raped a 13-year-old girl in a south St. Louis park earlier this year. 

Clarence Battle, 56, is accused of raping the teen at about 2 a.m. March 10 at the west end of Compton Hill Reservoir Park, 1700 South Grand Boulevard. He is charged with one count of rape or attempted rape and two counts of sodomy or attempted sodomy.

The teen went to the park to meet a friend, prosecutors say, when Battle approached her. He told her he had a weapon, then raped her and threatened to shoot her if she did not comply, according to court documents. 

DNA on the victim's clothes was a match to Battle, and surveillance video showed Battle in the park that night. He initially denied anything happened, prosecutors say, then admitted to detectives that he had sex with the girl. 

Battle has previous convictions for burglary, robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and having a weapon on correctional facility grounds.

Battle lives in the 4200 block of Michigan Avenue. He is being held without bond. 

