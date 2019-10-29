FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 24-year-old Sullivan man is accused of robbing and assaulting his own grandmother on a visit to her home Friday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
Andrew Gibson, 24, was charged Sunday with first-degree robbery and second-degree domestic assault.
Gibson is accused of coming up behind his 65-year-old grandmother and demanding her debit card while she sat in a recliner in her home in Sullivan Friday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
When she refused, the young man grabbed the back of her neck and held a sharp object to it while he continued to demand the card, authorities said.
Gibson is accused of then pushing her to the floor and stealing her purse, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies eventually found Gibson in a vehicle after the alleged attack, the office said. He has previous convictions for domestic assault, burglary and armed criminal action, according to court records.
His bond was set at $75,000, cash only.