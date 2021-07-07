Man accused of robbing Behrmann's Tavern gets 10 years

A corrections officer at the City Justice Center is accused of opening a jail cell so that two inmates could go inside and beat a fellow inmate on March 22, 2021. Surveillance video from inside the jail appears to show the officer watching the beating and not intervening.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday for the 2019 robbery of a south St. Louis bar that became notorious for the reaction of a patron.

Kevin Jerome Moore, 39, still faces a charge related to accusations that he attacked a St. Louis jail inmate with the assistance of a jail guard in March.

Both incidents were captured on video.

Moore pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday to one count of robbery and a gun charge. He admitted robbing five patrons and an employee of Behrmann's Tavern on Aug. 28, 2019. He stole a total of $62 and a cell phone from the patrons and the employee and $200 and an uncertain amount of change from the cash register, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Dunkel said during the hearing.

Moore was carrying a semiautomatic rifle, which he used to poke several patrons.

The robbery became known for the reaction of one of the patrons, who sipped a beer while other patrons were ducking for cover or raising their hands, grabbed his cellphone back from Moore and then calmly lit a cigarette.