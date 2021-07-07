Man accused of robbing Behrmann's Tavern gets 10 years

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday for the 2019 robbery of a south St. Louis bar that became notorious for the reaction of a patron.
Kevin Jerome Moore, 39, still faces a charge related to accusations that he attacked a St. Louis jail inmate with the assistance of a jail guard in March.
Both incidents were captured on video.
Moore pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday to one count of robbery and a gun charge. He admitted robbing five patrons and an employee of Behrmann's Tavern on Aug. 28, 2019. He stole a total of $62 and a cell phone from the patrons and the employee and $200 and an uncertain amount of change from the cash register, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Dunkel said during the hearing.
Moore was carrying a semiautomatic rifle, which he used to poke several patrons.
The robbery became known for the reaction of one of the patrons, who sipped a beer while other patrons were ducking for cover or raising their hands, grabbed his cellphone back from Moore and then calmly lit a cigarette.
The patron, Tony Tovar, later told KSDK-Channel 5 that he had a feeling that Moore would not harm him.
Dunkel asked for 11 years and 9 months in prison, citing the multiple victims of the robbery and Moore's criminal history, which includes assault, battery and robbery charges.
Assistant Federal Public Defender Melissa Goymerac asked for 10 years, saying Moore suffered from various mental illnesses and had the intellectual function of a second grader. He was homeless and having a mental breakdown at the time of the robbery, she said.
Mentioned briefly in court was a pending charge against Moore accusing him of third-degree assault for the March 22 attack on another inmate. Charging documents say guard Demeria Thomas, 38, opened the victim's cell door for Moore and another man before the attack and did not report the assault nor allow the victim to get medical treatment.
Thomas’ lawyer, Terry Niehoff, told the Post-Dispatch in March that Thomas did not initially see the assault and broke it up as soon as she realized what was going on.