Casey Damous

Casey Damous was charged Nov. 25, 2019, with sexual abuse for allegedly rubbing his genitals on a female shopper at a Kirkwood store.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A registered sex offender has been charged with rubbing his exposed genitals on a woman at a Walmart store in Kirkwood, authorities said.

Casey Damous, 57, of the 7200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in St. Louis, was charged Monday with a felony count of sexual abuse.

Charges say surveillance cameras at the Walmart store recorded Damous rubbing himself on a woman shopping there on Nov. 19.

Damous has a 2006 conviction of sexual misconduct in St. Louis County and is listed in Missouri's sex offender registry.

