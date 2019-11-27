ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A registered sex offender has been charged with rubbing his exposed genitals on a woman at a Walmart store in Kirkwood, authorities said.
Casey Damous, 57, of the 7200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in St. Louis, was charged Monday with a felony count of sexual abuse.
Charges say surveillance cameras at the Walmart store recorded Damous rubbing himself on a woman shopping there on Nov. 19.
Damous has a 2006 conviction of sexual misconduct in St. Louis County and is listed in Missouri's sex offender registry.