Man accused of sexually abusing student with Down syndrome in Eureka

A 50-year-old man charged with sexual abuse of a nonverbal teenager with Down syndrome was denied bond Tuesday.

Eureka police said Robert Smith touched a 16-year-old over their clothing Feb. 11 in a special needs classroom at Eureka High School.

According to St. Louis County prosecutor's office, the teenager's father and Erin Suelmann, executive director of the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, addressed the court during the bond reduction hearing Tuesday expressing concern for the safety of the teenager, the witness and the community.

The father requested Smith be held without bond.

"Not only is this a serious offense, but we have to consider where it occurred, in a space where our most vulnerable children are expected to be safe," St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. "If we can't protect our children, our most vulnerable children, then we have nothing left to protect."

Bell’s office said dozens of supporters attended the hearing, including people from the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, the Eureka Police Department and the Rockwood School District.

At the time the charge was filed, the court issued an at-large warrant for Smith's arrest and set his bond at $300,000.

