ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Florissant man is facing life in prison after being accused of sexually assaulting a relative of his girlfriend.
David Z. Jackson, 53, was charged with two counts of sodomy involving a person under 12 years old, according to court records.
A girl told police the assaults happened when she was between the ages of 5 and 11.
Jackson's attorneys have denied the allegations and filed a motion for a bond reduction along with a motion to dismiss the charges on the grounds of double jeopardy.
Jackson was released after his bond was reduced from $200,000 to $50,000 on Tuesday, and a court date is set for Sept. 9.
First-degree sodomy involving a child under 12 carries a mandatory sentence in Missouri of life imprisonment without release for 30 years.