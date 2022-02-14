Man accused of shooting at car with infant, toddler inside at North County gas station

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Dellwood man has been charged with multiple felonies, accused of shooting at a vehicle with a toddler and infant inside it last week at a North County QuikTrip gas station.

Quincy Miner, 29, was charged Friday with five counts of armed criminal action, four counts of assault and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

According to court documents, Miner fired a gun at a vehicle during a custody exchange on Feb. 8 at a QuikTrip in the 2700 block of Dunn Road.

Several people were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, including an infant and toddler, court documents said.

There was no indication that anyone inside the vehicle was injured, but court documents noted there was a bullet hole in the windshield and hood of the car. The documents did not indicate what Miner's relationship is to the people in the vehicle.

No attorney was listed in court records for Miner. His bail was set at $150,000, cash only.

