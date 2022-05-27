Man accused of St. Louis-area serial killings charged in Kansas City man's death

KANSAS CITY — A man accused of killing four people in the St. Louis area and two more in Kansas City, Kansas, was charged this week in another homicide in Missouri.
Jackson County prosecutors allege Perez Reed, 26, shot and killed Stephon D. Johnson in November. They say Reed left Johnson's body in a closet in Johnson's Midtown Kansas City apartment.
Reed is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
Police said when they found Johnson's body, officers also found an empty cigarillo package that had Reed's DNA on it.
In addition, officers said when Reed was arrested in November on St. Louis charges he had a key with him. That key was to Johnson's apartment, according to prosecutors.
"Witnesses also told police that a man they had seen on the news as a 'serial killer' from St. Louis was the same man with a crescent tattoo who had been a guest of Johnson in Kansas City," a media release said.
Prosecutors also noted the bullet found in Johnson was fired from a gun Reed had in his possession at the time of his arrest.
Reed remains in custody in St. Louis.
His St. Louis County charges say Reed murdered a 16-year-old runaway on Sept. 13 in unincorporated North County and a 40-year-old man on Sept. 26 in Ferguson. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.
In St. Louis, he has been charged with murdering a woman from Spanish Lake on Sept. 16 and a St. Louis man who was found three days later.
Reed, of Bellefontaine Neighbors, has been accused of the murders of a man and a woman in Kansas City, Kansas, in late October.
He also has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of transporting a gun across state lines with the intent to commit a felony crime.