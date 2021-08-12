Man accused of St. Louis carjacking and East St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — Two teens and a 20-year-old have been accused of a carjacking in St. Louis and an East St. Louis shooting last week.

Jamariante N. Burgess, 19, was charged Aug. 7 by complaint in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis with carjacking. He appeared in court Thursday for a hearing that will determine whether he is jailed until trial.

The carjacking occurred about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 5. Three people had just returned to a 2020 BMW 228i near 18th Street and Washington Avenue downtown when their car was blocked in by a Nissan Sentra. One man emerged from the Nissan holding a pistol equipped with a green laser sight. He first pointed it at the 21-year-old woman driving before opening the rear driver's side door and taking the purse from a 21-year-old passenger as she got out of the car, charging documents say.

Another man, also armed, appeared at the door of the front passenger, grabbing the 27-year-old man's wallet and cellphone and ordering him out.