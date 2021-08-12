Man accused of St. Louis carjacking and East St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — Two teens and a 20-year-old have been accused of a carjacking in St. Louis and an East St. Louis shooting last week.
Jamariante N. Burgess, 19, was charged Aug. 7 by complaint in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis with carjacking. He appeared in court Thursday for a hearing that will determine whether he is jailed until trial.
The carjacking occurred about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 5. Three people had just returned to a 2020 BMW 228i near 18th Street and Washington Avenue downtown when their car was blocked in by a Nissan Sentra. One man emerged from the Nissan holding a pistol equipped with a green laser sight. He first pointed it at the 21-year-old woman driving before opening the rear driver's side door and taking the purse from a 21-year-old passenger as she got out of the car, charging documents say.
Another man, also armed, appeared at the door of the front passenger, grabbing the 27-year-old man's wallet and cellphone and ordering him out.
Both vehicles then drove off. Police cameras captured an image of the Nissan's license plate, and traced it to an East St. Louis resident who said he'd loaned it to two people, according to an affidavit in support of the criminal complaint written by Illinois State Police Inspector Nicholas J. Manns. He heads the anti-crime initiative known as the Public Safety Enforcement Group.
Burgess admitted participating in the St. Louis carjacking and a shooting at 1235 McCasland Avenue in the John DeShields Apartments in East St. Louis, 45 minutes later, Manns wrote. A 35-year-old man was shot in the pelvis. The three occupants of the stolen BMW all fired at a man in retaliation for an "earlier offense," Manns wrote. Burgess told police that he only fired in the air, Manns wrote.
A 17-year-old told police that he didn't get out of the car during the carjacking, but admitted participating in the shooting, Manns wrote. Neither the teen nor a 20-year-old named in the complaint have been charged, online court records show.