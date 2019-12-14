EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to correct the headline to show the defendant was not a university employee.
CLAYTON — A man who was working at the University of Missouri-St. Louis is facing several felonies after he confessed to stealing nine projectors from the campus.
Karon McAllister, 25, was charged with nine counts of stealing and one count of attempted stealing, according to the probable cause statement filed in St. Louis County court.
Over a three-day period in July, McAllister, while an employee of the catering service at the university, went into classrooms, stole nine projectors and subsequently pawned them.
The projectors were estimated to be worth about $1,200 each.