Man accused of swiping gold coins, jewelry from several St. Louis County homes

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Kirkwood man was accused Thursday of burglarizing several homes in St. Louis County between July and October, prosecutors say.

Craig Richey, 62, of the 400 block of South Fillmore Avenue, was charged Thursday with seven counts of burglary and six counts of stealing $750 or more. Police say he broke into at least seven homes to steal gold coins, a safe, luxury watches, sterling silver, diamonds and a purse between July 5 and Oct. 22.

According to court documents, police found evidence on Richey's cellphone of internet searches for the values of the some of the stolen goods days after the burglaries were reported.

Court documents say the burglaries were:

• July 5 in the first block of Clermont Lane in Ladue

• July 11 in the first block of Briarcliff Street in Ladue

• July 12 in the first block of Sackston Woods Lane in Creve Coeur

• Aug. 1 in the 12200 block of Carberry Place in Town and Country

• Aug. 23 in the 12100 block of Creekhaven Drive in Des Peres

• Oct. 8 in the 700 block of Fairfield Drive in Town and Country