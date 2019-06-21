TOWN AND COUNTRY • A man was arrested Friday after he allegedly took cellphone photos up a woman's skirt while she walked around a Target in Town and Country on Wednesday.
Charles Shoults, 33, of the first block of Southwood Court in St. Peters, has been charged with invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor. His bail was set at $20,000.
According to Town and Country police, Shoults was seen by store security following a woman around the Target located on Town and Country Crossing Drive. When she bent over, Shoults positioned a cellphone below her skirt, police say.
Police publicized a security footage image of a suspect in the case Thursday, asking for the public's help in identifying the man.
This is not the first time Shoults has had run-ins with the law. Shoults was charged in July 2018 with five counts of invasion of privacy when police said he tied his cellphone to his shoe to take video up women's skirts at Mid Rivers Mall.