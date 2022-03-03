Man accused of torching ranger station on Current River

SHANNON COUNTY — A man is facing federal charges accusing him of burning down a ranger station on the Current River and stealing a National Park Service truck.
A grand jury indictment handed down in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday accuses Marvin R. "Mark" Remster of breaking into the Round Spring Ranger Station on Dec. 26, stealing the truck and burning the station to the ground.
Remster, 39, was also indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Remster's lawyer did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
Round Spring and the Round Spring Cave are part of the Ozark National Scenic Riverways.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.