Man accused of torching ranger station on Current River

Round Spring Ranger Station

Round Spring Ranger Station, after a fire in December. Photo courtesy of the National Park Service.

SHANNON COUNTY — A man is facing federal charges accusing him of burning down a ranger station on the Current River and stealing a National Park Service truck.

A grand jury indictment handed down in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday accuses Marvin R. "Mark" Remster of breaking into the Round Spring Ranger Station on Dec. 26, stealing the truck and burning the station to the ground.

Remster, 39, was also indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Remster's lawyer did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Round Spring and the Round Spring Cave are part of the Ozark National Scenic Riverways.

Marvin Remster

Marvin R. "Mark" Remster. Photo courtesy of the Dent County jail.
