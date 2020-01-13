Man, 18, accused of vandalizing soldiers' memorial in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An 18-year-old man was issued a summons on allegations that he vandalized Soldiers Memorial Military Museum earlier this month, police said Monday.

Eric Lawrence was issued a summons for property damage in the first degree.

Authorities on Jan. 5 discovered that the words "No War" had been spray-painted in several places on the exterior of the memorial. There are surveillance cameras in the area and authorities reviewed footage as part of the investigation.

A phone message left Monday with Lawrence's attorney was not returned.

The memorial was built in 1938 in honor of soldiers who fought in World War I, and reopened in 2018 after a $30 million renovation.