RICHMOND HEIGHTS — A St. Louis man pleaded guilty to federal charges Friday and admitted robbing the U.S. Post Office in Richmond Heights of $8,800 in December, prosecutors said.
Dwayne Upchurch, 39, pleaded guilty to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and assaulting a postal employee during the robbery, prosecutors said.
Upchurch entered the post office on Big Bend Boulevard on Dec. 8, using a 9mm pistol to threaten employees and force both employees into a bathroom, prosecutors said. He then took about $8,800 from a cash register, they said.
Upchurch was originally charged after U.S. postal inspectors looking into the robbery saw a video he'd posted on Facebook where he boasted about and handled two firearms, charging documents show. Payne is a convicted felon barred from possession guns.