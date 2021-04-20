Man admits carjackings in St. Louis, St. Charles counties

ST. LOUIS — A man from Ferguson pleaded guilty in federal court in St. Louis on Tuesday to carjackings that occurred in St. Louis and St. Charles counties.

Both prosecutors and Marqus S. Parker's lawyer agreed to recommend a sentence of 14 years in prison when Parker is sentenced in July on carjacking and gun charges.

Parker admitted that on the afternoon of Sept. 17, 2018, he approached a woman who was getting out of her 2016 Scion IA at her St. Louis County home and stole the car at gunpoint.

Less than 12 hours later, Parker and three others began following a 2015 Range Rover Sport as it left the Ameristar casino area in St. Charles County, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Dunkel said during Tuesday's hearing. When the driver got to her home, Parker and another person got out, and at gunpoint demanded the keys to the SUV and an Audi Q5 parked in the driveway. The driver gave up her Range Rover keys and purse, and Parker and his companion drove off in the Range Rover, Dunkel said. It was recovered a few hours later with Parker's fingerprints inside.

He was arrested two days later in a hotel where three guns and the Scion keys were also found, Dunkel said. Another person had keys to another stolen car.

Parker, who is in his early 20s, also took videos of himself in both vehicles, Dunkel said.

