Man admits catalytic converter theft conspiracy

ST. LOUIS — A man who helped steal catalytic converters from vehicles in the St. Louis area and sold them to a recycler in Illinois pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge Friday.

D'Ante Carter, 37, was approached by a co-conspirator in 2019 for help, Assistant U.S. Attorney John Ware said during the hearing, and the pair began stealing the catalytic converters in December of 2019.

The pair focused on trucks and vans parked at businesses, because they are worth more, and would steal the catalytic converters late at night or early in the morning by cutting them free with a reciprocating saw.

Between January and September of 2020, they stole 39 catalytic converters from eight companies or organizations.

They hit five landscaping companies in Creve Coeur, Maryland Heights, Webster Groves, and unincorporated St. Louis County, as well as an organization that helps children and others with disabilities in Creve Coeur.

They then sold the stolen converters to Apex Recycling in Fairmont City, Ware said. Apex's owner did not immediately return a call seeking comment Friday.

At his sentencing May 5, Carter could face 12 to 18 months in prison under recommended sentencing guidelines.

Last month, seven Missouri residents were accused of involvement in a ring that stole thousands of catalytic converters from across southwest Missouri.

