Man admits East St. Louis marijuana robbery and shooting

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man pleaded guilty to federal charges Thursday and admitted robbing and shooting a person in East St. Louis in 2019.
Tyran Jordan, 20, pleaded guilty to a federal robbery charge and a charge of using a firearm during a crime of violence.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandria Burns said during a plea hearing Thursday that Jordan coordinated the sale of a gun on Facebook in exchange for marijuana. When the victim, identified only as A.J., showed up on Sept. 30, 2019, Jordan and others took the marijuana and cash, pulled out guns and told A.J. to leave. As he fled, they shot him several times, Burns said.
No other details of the incident were provided during the hearing.
Jordan is scheduled to be sentenced in April.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
