 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man admits East St. Louis marijuana robbery and shooting
0 comments

Man admits East St. Louis marijuana robbery and shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man pleaded guilty to federal charges Thursday and admitted robbing and shooting a person in East St. Louis in 2019.

Tyran Jordan, 20, pleaded guilty to a federal robbery charge and a charge of using a firearm during a crime of violence.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandria Burns said during a plea hearing Thursday that Jordan coordinated the sale of a gun on Facebook in exchange for marijuana. When the victim, identified only as A.J., showed up on Sept. 30, 2019, Jordan and others took the marijuana and cash, pulled out guns and told A.J. to leave. As he fled, they shot him several times, Burns said.

No other details of the incident were provided during the hearing.

Jordan is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports