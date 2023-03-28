ST. LOUIS — A 43-year-old man admitted Tuesday in federal court to sexually abusing a girl from the time she was 14.

Edward Wiseman pleaded guilty to coercing or enticing a minor and solicitation of child pornography as part of an agreement in which federal authorities are recommending a 22-year prison term followed by a lifetime of supervised release. Wiseman and his attorney can argue for a lesser sentence.

Court documents say Wiseman impregnated a 14-year-old girl, then continued to sexually abuse her and solicit images of her.

In 2021, he was interviewed by law enforcement and initially said her pregnancy was the result of a rape by another man. He later admitted to sexually abusing the girl, according to court documents.

Wiseman's sentencing is set for Aug. 4.