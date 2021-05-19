Man admits making, using counterfeit money in Metro East, elsewhere

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man from Illinois pleaded guilty in federal court here Wednesday to two counts of manufacturing counterfeit currency and admitted making and passing the notes in multiple places in Illinois for years.

Jared W. Sapp admitted trying to use a fake bill at a St. Clair County Taco Bell in March of 2017, and that he had 13 other fake bills, ranging in face value from $5 to $50, his plea agreement says. He made a fake $20 in January of 2018 that a woman tried to use in Effingham County, Illinois.

Sapp admitted to three incidents in 2019. In April, he had 20 fake $20 bills, three fake $50s and three $10s, his plea says. In October, he and a woman each tried to get change for a counterfeit $20 at an Effingham County gas station. In Effingham County in November, he had an envelope containing 11 $100 bills and 23 $20s that he'd made that day.

He also admitted making fake $20s on April 22, 2020, in Madison County. Sapp also used the fake bills to buy things he saw on Craigslist and another online marketplace, letgo.com, the plea says.

At Sapp's sentencing in September, he could face 51 to 63 months in prison under federal sentencing guidelines.

