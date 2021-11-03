 Skip to main content
Man admits robbing, carjacking St. Louis pizza delivery driver
ST. LOUIS — A man on Tuesday admitted robbing and carjacking a pizza delivery driver in St. Louis in February before leading police on a high-speed chase.

Ryan McDaniel pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court to carjacking and a gun crime as part of a deal in which both sides will recommend a 10-year prison term at his sentencing hearing in February.

On Feb. 5, McDaniel approached a Domino's pizza driver in the 4900 block of West Pine Boulevard in the Central West End and demanded his keys at gunpoint. After threatening to shoot the driver, McDaniel stole his 2020 Mazda CX-30, McDaniel's plea agreement says. McDaniel then led police on a high-speed chase through residential neighborhoods and on highways in St. Louis city and county that continued even after officers flattened three of the Mazda's tires.

McDaniel was eventually forcibly removed from the disabled car, court records show. Police found methamphetamine and two guns belonging to McDaniel in the car, including one that was stolen.

McDaniel was on parole on a robbery case at the time and had a warrant for resisting arrest. He also has an "extensive history" of drug use, including "methamphetamine on a daily basis and cocaine and heroin on a weekly basis," a judge wrote in an order holding McDaniel in jail.

Ryan McDaniel

Police photo of Ryan McDaniel.

 Robert Patrick
