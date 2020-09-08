Man admits role in 2017 East St. Louis shooting

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man who shot at someone in 2017 at the behest of a drug dealer pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge Tuesday.

As part of his guilty plea, Marrio D. Robinson admitted shooting at a man in the early morning of Oct. 22, 2017. Robinson was helping his friend Tereze L. Fenderson, who thought the man had been cooperating with a federal investigation, Robinson's plea agreement said. They found the man at Spanky’s Lounge in East St Louis, but the man walked away.

Robinson and Fenderson found their target again hiding a few blocks away and opened fire, hitting him in the hip and leg, the plea said. They fled when their victim returned fire, the plea said.

At his sentencing in November, Robinson could face roughly four to five years in prison on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Fenderson, of Cahokia, was sentenced to 17 years and eight months in prison last year on gun and witness retaliation charges. He was part of a drug ring that imported hundreds of pounds of marijuana from Mexico, prosecutors said.

