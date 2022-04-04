Man admits role in 2017 St. Louis drug homicide

ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis who was scheduled to start trial Monday instead pleaded guilty to federal charges connected a 2017 fatal shooting.

Jerell Henderson, 31, admitted that he and two others robbed 26-year-old Ladareace Pool of drugs and money on Oct. 3, 2017. When Pool tried to run away, he was shot twice in the back, fatally.

Prosecutors believe Henderson had a gun, but Henderson and his lawyer disagree, according to court documents.

Henderson was among a group of people who bought drugs from Pool earlier in the day before returning to rob Pool. The shooting occurred in the 4700 block of Goodfellow Boulevard in the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood.

Henderson pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to one drug conspiracy charge, one gun conspiracy charge and one count of possession, brandishing or discharge of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime resulting in death.

Henderson could face life in prison when sentenced July 13.

Last month, Henderson co-defendant Larenta "Ammo" Jones was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Floyd Barber is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in the Pool case and to a role in two 2017 carjackings. His plea agreement recommends a sentence of 30 years in prison.

Stephan Jones was sentenced in January to five years.

