RICHMOND HEIGHTS — A man from Richmond Heights pleaded guilty to child molestation this week and admitted to sexually assaulting a minor at Maplewood Richmond Heights High School.
Latrelle Watley, 20, of the 1500 block of Laclede Station Road, was 18 at the time of the crime. On Oct. 30, 2017, a janitor walked in on Watley as he was performing a sex act on a 13-year-old boy, police have said.
Watley is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 30. His lawyer did not return a call seeking comment and prosecutors declined to comment.
Kevin A. Green, a lawyer for the victim's family, said the family was pleased that Watley pleaded guilty to a felony but "deeply disappointed" that prosecutors were only seeking a so-called "shock" sentence of 120 days in prison. Green said that Watley had been accused in a similar incident that was handled in juvenile court.
Court records show that prosecutors successfully sought access to a 2015 juvenile court case involving Watley.
Green said the janitor who walked in on the incident did not report it and the school principal only found out when the janitor spoke to others about it.
Ed Rich, a spokesman for the Maplewood Richmond Heights School District, said in an email that proper procedure was followed in the case and the district "made all required notifications to the state and to Maplewood police."