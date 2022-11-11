Man and daughter killed in house fire near O’Fallon Park in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A girl and her father died in a house fire on Monday in the College Hill neighborhood, authorities said Thursday.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. on Monday at a two-story residence in the 5200 block of Von Phul Street near O’Fallon Park, St. Louis fire Capt. David Neighbors said.

A relative identified the victims as William Jones, 38, and his 11-year-old daughter, Milani Jones. They died at a hospital. Four other relatives survived the fire.

Authorities haven't said what caused the fire.

Milani was a fifth grader at Bryan Hill Elementary School. She and her dad lived in the second floor of the building, which was a four-family flat converted into a duplex, the family said.

When firefighters arrived, the blaze was traveling to the second-floor of the flat. At the scene, a woman told firefighters two family members were upstairs.

Firefighters used a ladder to reach the second floor, kicking down a door and finding William Jones. Another crew ran up the stairs and found Milani.

Milani was the only child of William Jones; they were asleep when the fire began and were unable to escape, said William Jones' niece, Tyranecia Jones, who also lived at the home.

Tyranecia Jones and her 4-year-old son escaped, as did her mother and grandmother. Tyranecia Jones said her grandmother was treated for minor burns but has since been released from the hospital.

A neighbor who saw the fire on the home's front porch kicked in a side door and yelled up the stairs for the occupants to get out, Tyranecia Jones said. She said she doesn't know what sparked the fire but is devastated that the blaze killed her uncle and cousin.

"I'm very angry and I don't know what to say or how to make it better," she said.

Tyranecia Jones, 22, has set up a fund to help pay for two funerals. The fundraiser also would help the family replace the clothing and other items they lost in the fire, she said. The house was destroyed, along with their belongings, she said. They are living in a hotel now.

"My uncle was always the man in the house, a father figure to me and my sisters," Tyranecia Jones said. "He was super fun, always there."

Milani was a lovable girl who liked to dance and make TikTok videos, Tyranecia Jones said. Milani's favorite color was purple and mourners are being asked to bring purple balloons and teddy bears to a candlelight vigil Friday night outside the home.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.