Man and daughter killed in house fire near O'Fallon Park in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A girl and her father died in a fatal house fire on Monday in the College Hill neighborhood, authorities said Thursday.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. on Monday at a two-story residence in the 5200 block of Von Phul Street near O’Fallon Park, according to St. Louis Fire Capt. David Neighbors.

When firefighters arrived, the blaze was traveling to the second-floor of the three-family flat. At the scene, a woman told firefighters two family members were upstairs.

Firefighters used a ladder to reach the second floor, kicking down a door and finding a man, in his mid-30s. Another another crew ran up the stairs and found a young girl, around 13 years old. The man and the girl, a father and daughter, were pronounced deceased at a hospital, Neighbors said.

The woman who talked with firefighters as they arrived was taken to a hospital for minor burns.

Information on the cause of the fire was not provided.