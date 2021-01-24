Man and young girl shot and killed in Central West End neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man and a young girl are dead following a shooting in the Central West End on Sunday evening, police said.
Police responded to a shooting at 8 p.m. in the 4000 block of Laclede Avenue and found a man dead on scene. A 5- to 7-year-old girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The man, described as 25 to 35 years old, and the girl were in a car when they were shot. It is unclear if they are related. The victims may have known the shooter, police said.
There are several popular bars and restaurants on the block where the shooting happened.
A neighbor, Jessica Ho, said she heard seven shots, then a pause and a couple more shots outside her window.
"I live in the city ... but this is too much," she said.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.