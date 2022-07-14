Man and woman dead in Des Peres after apparent house fire

DES PERES — A man and woman, both in their 70s, were found dead in their Des Peres home this past weekend after an apparent fire, police announced Thursday.

The two, who have not been identified, were discovered after someone asked authorities around 8 a.m. Saturday to check on the residence in the 1600 block of Dunmorr Drive.

Police found two bodies — a woman in the living room and a man in the dining room. Evidence of smoke damage throughout the residence has led investigators to believe there was a fire overnight some time between July 7 and 8.

Police do not believe the fire was suspicious, and there were no calls for a fire or emergency at the residence prior to Saturday.

St. Louis County Bomb and Arson Division and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are assisting with the investigation.