Man and woman fatally shot in apparent murder-suicide near Lafayette Square

ST. LOUIS — A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds on Sunday afternoon in the 2600 block of Rutger Street, police said.

Police discovered the bodies around 4 p.m. in the Gate District neighborhood, near Lafayette Square and a few blocks northwest of Lafayette Park.

St. Louis police describe it as an apparent murder-suicide and a domestic dispute.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Police didn't receive an emergency call related to the deaths, officials said. Homicide detectives are investigating.

The deaths followed a violent week in St. Louis. It was the third double shooting since Friday afternoon. And it was at least the 10th homicide scene that detectives have investigated this month.

Before the murder-suicide on Rutger on Sunday afternoon, police said there had been 45 homicides in St. Louis so far this year, 39 of which were unsolved.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.

