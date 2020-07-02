You are the owner of this article.
Man and woman found fatally shot in St. Charles apartment
ST. CHARLES — Two people were found dead by police in a St. Charles apartment Thursday. 

Police said the two people, a 32-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, were acquainted, and they believe both lived in the apartment. 

St. Charles police received a call at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday for a wellness check at Remington Apartments, in the 3300 block of Remington Boulevard in St. Charles. 

Police have not yet identified the man or woman, who they say were both dead at the scene. 

Police from the city and St. Charles County are investigating the deaths. They ask anyone with information to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300.

This is a breaking story. More information will added as it becomes available. 

