Man and woman found fatally shot near Lafayette Square

ST. LOUIS — A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds on Sunday afternoon in the 2600 block of Rutger Street, police said.
Police discovered the bodies around 4 p.m. in the Gate District neighborhood, near Lafayette Square Park. Police didn't receive an emergency call related to the deaths, officials said.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.Homicide detectives are investigating.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.
Rachel Rice
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today