Man and woman found fatally shot near Lafayette Square
ST. LOUIS — A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds on Sunday afternoon in the 2600 block of Rutger Street, police said.

Police discovered the bodies around 4 p.m. in the Gate District neighborhood, near Lafayette Square Park. Police didn't receive an emergency call related to the deaths, officials said.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.Homicide detectives are investigating.

