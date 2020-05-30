Man and woman found shot, one fatally, inside vehicle in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS • A man and a woman were found shot, one of them fatally, inside a vehicle early Saturday, police said.
Police responded to the scene on North Grand Boulevard at 2:34 a.m. and found the pair in the car.
Homicide detectives were handling the investigation. Police did not say which person was killed or the condition of the second victim.
In a span of four hours on Friday, there were at least eight reported shootings in St. Louis and St. Louis County.
This is a developing story.
