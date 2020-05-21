Man and woman found shot to death in The Ville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police say they found a man and woman dead after being shot in The Ville neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

Police received calls about a shooting, and shortly before 5:30 p.m. they found a man and woman shot in the 4400 block of Maffitt Avenue.

Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

Crime in The Ville neighborhood over the past six months is down about 17% from the same period last year.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.